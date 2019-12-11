Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Date of next session of National Public Confidence Council announced

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 December 2019, 13:16
Date of next session of National Public Confidence Council announced

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The second session of the National Public Confidence Council is set to be held on December 20, Adviser to President Yerlan Karin revealed on his official Telegram channel, Kazinform reports.

Recall that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Decree on the establishment of the National Public Confidence Council under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan on June 12, 2019. The first session of the Council chaired by President Tokayev took place at the Palace of Independence on September 6.

Eminent statesmen, public figures, reps of political parties and NGOs comprise the Council. Head of the Presidential Administration, Human Rights Commissioner, Children’s Rights Commissioner and other officials are also included into the Council.

Kazakhstan   National Public Confidence Council  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
Joint session of Kazakh Parliament chambers to be held in Astana
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes