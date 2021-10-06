Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Religion

Date of 7th Congress of World Religions Leaders revealed

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 October 2021, 18:24
Date of 7th Congress of World Religions Leaders revealed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Senate Speaker and head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Maulen Ashimbayev revealed the date of the 20th session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions as well as the date of next Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The next session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will be dedicated to adding finishing touches to the final document and agreeing the agenda of the 7th Congress. The session will traditionally be held one day ahead of the Congress itself,» Ashimbayev said at the 19th session of the Secretariat in the Kazakh capital on Wednesday.

Ashimbayev also revealed the date of the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

He said that taking into account all religious holidays and opinions of the participants it had been decided to hold the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Nur-Sultan on September 14-15, 2022. As for the 20th session of the Secretariat, it will take place on September 12-13, 2022.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Religion   Kazakhstan   Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies