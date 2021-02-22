Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Date of 5th session of National Council of Public Trust revealed

22 February 2021, 13:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Yerlan Karin, Assistant to President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, revealed the date of the 5th session of the National Council of Public Trust, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The fifth session of the National Council of Public Trust is set to be held on February 25, 2021. The event will be held via video conference. The session will focus on the issues of implementation of the proposals voiced earlier as well as a number of new initiatives,» Karin wrote in his official Telegram channel.


