Date for Unified State Exam in Russia remains unchanged as for now, says ministry

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM There has been no decision as of yet to once again postpone the Unified State Exam in Russia this year, and the date when it starts remains unchanged as of now - June 8, Deputy Minister of Education Dmitry Glushko told Komsomolskaya Pravda radio on Sunday.

« At the moment, June 8 is the scheduled date for the Unified State Exam. This date will depend only on the epidemiological situation. There have been no decisions to postpone it as of now, « the deputy minister stressed, TASS reports.

Glushko said that the ministry and the consumer rights watchdog had worked out requirements for arranging the exam amid the coronavirus epidemic. In particular, the premises will be disinfected additionally and controls will be tight at the entrance. The distance between the seats of the school students will be increased.

He also added that in the conditions of the pandemic only 15% of schools across Russia are ready to fully switch to online teaching. «As of now, only 15% of schools are technically ready to fully switch to online teaching,» Glushko said.

Earlier, Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said that it would be safe to have the Unified State Exam in August-September. Then, the Federal Service for Supervision in Education and Science told TASS that a possibility to postpone the exam until August was looked into as one of the possible options.

The Unified State Exam is a series of exams that school students must pass after graduation to enter a university.



