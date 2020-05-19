Go to the main site
    DATA-center being built in N Kazakhstan

    19 May 2020, 09:43

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – DATA-center is being constructed in the city of Petropavlovsk, North Kazakhstan region.

    According to Kazinform correspondent the center will be built in place of the abandoned Kalinin plant. It is planned to be commissioned by the end of 2021.

    A plant with a vast territory of several thousand square meters has been abandoned for more than ten years. Akim of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov said that the plant was taken into communal ownership and transferred to an investor. The representative of PP Solutions LLP, an investor company, Bolatbek Yussupov noted that after technical inspection 17 of 26 buildings of the plant were considered a total loss.

    He added that the company took out 10 thousand cubic meters of garbage. It is planned to erect a substation. The whole project was divided into 4 subprojects. The first stage is planned to be completed by the end of 2021. The total amount of investments will be KZT18-20 billion.


    Alzhanova Raushan

