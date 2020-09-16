Go to the main site
    Daryn.online and Kundelik.kz educational platforms to integrate

    16 September 2020, 20:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Daryn.online and Kundelik.kz educational platforms of Kazakhstan are set to integrate, representative of Daryn.online Yerzhan Onalbayev told a briefing.

    There are 4-5 platforms in each school used for teaching on an average. Teachers and pupils should remember logins and passwords to each of the platforms which causes certain inconvenience. That’s why Daryn.online and Kundelik.kz educational platforms will integrate. Daryn.online and Kundelik.kz. will be accessible by entering the same password. Pupils will pass tests on Daryn.online platform, the points will be uploaded on Kundelik.kz.

    As earlier, Onlinemektep and ZOOM also integrated today.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

