    Darren Dietz meets Barys fans in Nur-Sultan

    6 July 2022, 16:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Defender of the Kazakhstan’s national ice hockey team Darren Dietz has arrived in Nur-Sultan with the Gagarin Cup, which he won at the last season being a part of CSKA Moscow, Kazinform reports.

    Dietz met the fans of the capital's club at the Barys-Arena, where he also talked to the public and signed autographs, according to Sports.kz.

    Belarusian Andrei Skabelka also returned to the capital of Kazakhstan on Wednesday to coach Barys and lead the Kazakh team to victories in the KHL.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

