Darkhan Zhazykbayev becomes new Chairman of Agency for Civil Service Affairs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Head of State decreed to appoint Darkhan Zhazykbayev the Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Civil Service Affairs, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

Prior to the appointment Darkhan Zhazykbayev was the Deputy Chairman of the agency.

Former Chairperson Anar Zhailganova was relieved of the post by the Head of State.