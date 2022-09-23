Darkhan Satybaldy reports to President on Turkistan region’s socio-economic development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Governor of Turkistan region Darkhan Satybaldy, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

The Governor reported to the President on the region’s socio-economic development in eight months of 2022.

According to Darkhan Satybaldy, the region’s industrial output in the reporting period has reached 534bln tenge, which is 125bln tenge more compared to the same period in 2021.

26 investment projects worth 12.7bln tenge are underway in the region, which enabled to employ up to 936 people. Agricultural output has made 477bln tenge, which surpasses the last year indicator by 4%.

A number of water infrastructure facilities has been renovated in the region.

The Governor expects its agricultural output to reach 1trln tenge upon implementation of all the activities scheduled.

The President was informed that 486,000 square meters of housing had been commissioned in the regions since the year beginning. Construction of 85 residential buildings will be completed by the end of the year.

59 schools are under construction in the region to date. 13 schools have been built by investors.