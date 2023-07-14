Go to the main site
    Darkhan Nurpeissov elected as banking ombudsman of Kazakhstan

    14 July 2023, 18:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Darkhan Nurpeissov was elected as the banking ombudsman of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of Financial Market.

    Nurpeissov graduated from the law department, is a professor, and holds PhD in law, and MBA degree.

    He worked in the banking sector, held senior positions at the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for regulation of the activity of the regional financial center of Almaty, National Bank of Kazakhstan.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

