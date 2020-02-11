Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dariga Nazarbayeva, WB Regional Director for CA Lilia Burunciuc discuss coop development

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 February 2020, 14:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairperson of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Dariga Nazarbayeva has met with Regional Director of the World Bank for Central Asia Lilia Burunciuc. Senators and Permanent Representative of the World Bank to Kazakhstan Jean-François Marteau participated in the meeting. The participants discussed the promising areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank, Kazinform learnt from the Senate's press service.

According to Dariga Nazarbayeva, today Kazakhstan gives priority attention to the economic issues. «The Senate is concerned about how to accelerate the growth of economy, raise people's incomes and ensure increase in state budget revenues,» she said.

photo

In turn, Lilia Burunciuc expressed readiness for a joint work and noted that the World Bank focuses on such projects as management analysis and monitoring, increasing budget revenues and rational use of funds.

Lilia Burunciuc suggested conducting a research into the tax reform results in Kazakhstan, including the efficiency of tax benefits. She also informed about the opportunities of monitoring agro-industrial development programmes, transit potential and green economy from the side of the World Bank.

photo

The parties agreed to continue consultations on the methodology of long-term forecast of economic processes, analysis of current statistics and research programs.

photo

photo


