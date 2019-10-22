Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Dariga Nazarbayeva, Valentina Matvienko hold talks

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 October 2019, 22:46
Dariga Nazarbayeva, Valentina Matvienko hold talks

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva met with Valentina Matviyenko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia.

Opening the meeting Valentina Matviyenko mentioned the highest level of Russia-Kazakhstan relations.

photo

«I am confident that your visit will give a new impetus to our multifaceted and multi-vector relations. It will also promote cooperation between the Upper Houses of the two states and inter-parliamentary collaboration at large,» she added.

Valentina Matviyenko also asked Dariga Nazarbayeva to convey the heartiest wishes to Nursultan Nazarbayev who contributed heavily to Russia-Kazakhstan relations.

photo

In her turn, the Kazakh Speaker expressed condolences over the fatal tragedy in Krasnoyarsk region. She also congratulated Valentina Matviyenko on her reelection as the Chairwoman of the Federation Council.

Dariga Nazarbayeva also conveyed greetings on behalf of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The parties focused on the current state and prospects for further development of bilateral ties.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Russia   Senate  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays