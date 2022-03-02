Go to the main site
    Dariga Nazarbayeva relieved of her powers as Majilis deputy

    2 March 2022, 11:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Majilis deputies voted for the pre-term termination of the powers of Dariga Nazarbayeva as Majilis Deputy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Due to the fact that she [Dariga Nazarbayev] filed an application to prematurely terminate her powers as Majilis Deputy, the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan, according to Article 52 of the Kazakh Constitution, paragraph 3 and 8 of the Constitutional Law of October 16, 1995, on the Parliament and status of its deputies, submits the view on the solution of the issue of pre-term termination of her powers,» said CEC member Asylbek Smagulov during the plenary meeting of the chamber.

    99 deputies out of 101 present voted for the decision


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Majilis
