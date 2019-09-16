Dariga Nazarbayeva received Chief Rabbi of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayev has received Chief Rabbi of Kazakhstan Yeshaya E. Cohen, Kazinform reports.

The Senate Speaker informed Yeshaya E. Cohen about the preparations for the next meeting of the Secretariat of the World and Traditional Religions' Leaders and emphasized that the Jewish clergy was an important partner of the state in building peace and interfaith harmony in the country, the Senate’s press service informs.

Yeshaya E. Cohen noted the importance of the initiative of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev on convocation of the Congress which had gained a broad international recognition and highlighted Kazakhstan’s contribution to the promotion of inter-religious dialogue.

«The people of Kazakhstan deserve such a leader as the Leader of the Nation. Kazakhstan’s model of peace and harmony has no analogues. This model should be promoted to ensure stability,» he said.

Dariga Nazarbayeva thanked the Chief Rabbi for high appreciation of Kazakhstan’s model of interethnic and interfaith harmony.

The sides also discussed the impact of globalization on the culture and values, the preparations for the oncoming Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders and the life of Jewish diaspora in Kazakhstan.



