Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >

Dariga Nazarbayeva received Chief Rabbi of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
16 September 2019, 21:08
Dariga Nazarbayeva received Chief Rabbi of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Senate Speaker Dariga Nazarbayev has received Chief Rabbi of Kazakhstan Yeshaya E. Cohen, Kazinform reports.

The Senate Speaker informed Yeshaya E. Cohen about the preparations for the next meeting of the Secretariat of the World and Traditional Religions' Leaders and emphasized that the Jewish clergy was an important partner of the state in building peace and interfaith harmony in the country, the Senate’s press service informs.

Yeshaya E. Cohen noted the importance of the initiative of Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev on convocation of the Congress which had gained a broad international recognition and highlighted Kazakhstan’s contribution to the promotion of inter-religious dialogue.

«The people of Kazakhstan deserve such a leader as the Leader of the Nation. Kazakhstan’s model of peace and harmony has no analogues. This model should be promoted to ensure stability,» he said.

Dariga Nazarbayeva thanked the Chief Rabbi for high appreciation of Kazakhstan’s model of interethnic and interfaith harmony.

The sides also discussed the impact of globalization on the culture and values, the preparations for the oncoming Congress of World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders and the life of Jewish diaspora in Kazakhstan.


Senate   Parliament   Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Former British PM Johnson stands down as MP
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays