Dariga Nazarbayeva reappointed as deputy of Kazakh Senate

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to appoint Dariga Nazarbayeva as the deputy of the Kazakh Senate, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

Born in 1963 inKaraganda region, Ms Nazarbayeva is a graduate of the Moscow State Universityand the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Since March 2019Dariga Nazarbayeva has served as the Speaker of the Kazakh Senate.