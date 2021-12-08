Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dariga Nazarbayeva meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Kudrenok Tatyana
8 December 2021, 14:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Majilis deputy of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Director of the Nursultan Nazarbayev Fund Dariga Nazarbayeva met with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.

The Nursultan Nazarbayev Fund revealed that during the meeting Dariga Nazarbayeva told the Uzbek President about the areas of the Fund’s activity and gave an insight into the work of the Museum of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy.

Recall that President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev is paying a state visit to Kazakhstan this week. On Monday Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Later the two sides held the joint press briefing and visited the new building of the Uzbek Embassy in Kazakhstan.


