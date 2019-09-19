Dariga Nazarbayeva meets with reps of leaders of world and traditional religions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairwoman of the Senate of the Parliament, head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Dariga Nazarbayeva has held a number of bilateral meetings with representatives of leaders of world and traditional religions, Kazinform reported with the reference to the Senate’s press service.

Dariga Nazarbayeva held a meeting with the priest Dimitry Safonov, Secretary of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate for Interreligious Relations under the Russian Orthodox Church. Dariga Nazarbayeva thanked her interlocutor for many years of support and active participation in the work of the Congress’s Secretariat.

In turn, D. Safonov expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for the support of the Orthodox. He also said that Patriarch Kirill plans to visit Kazakhstan in 2021.

During an appointment with Dr. Nazir Ayyad, Secretary General of AlAzhar Islamic Research Academy, Dariga Nazarbayeva praised AlAzhar's efforts to strengthen the role of Islam throughout the world, promoting true and peaceful nature of the religion.

The head of the Congress Secretariat also met with Dr. Abdul Aziz Sarhan, representative of the Secretary-General of the World Islamic League, the Secretary-General of the World Organization for Assistance and Development. The parties have discussed joint cooperation in the development of the congress activities.

Dr. Abdul Aziz Sarhan expressed gratitude to the leadership of Kazakhstan for creating a truly global platform which many world religions need.