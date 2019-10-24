Dariga Nazarbayeva holds meeting with Dmitry Medvedev

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – Dariga Nazarbayeva, Chairwoman of the Senate of Kazakhstan’s Parliament, held a meeting with Dmitry Medvedev, Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation.

The meeting took place at the residence of the Russian Government’s Chair «Gorki», Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Senate.

A few days before the Kazakh delegation, led by Dariga Nazarbayeva, arrived in Moscow.

The parties noted that the two states have established intensive political dialogue, deep economic ties and cooperation in all areas. The dialogue partners outlined the interest of Kazakhstani and Russian enterprises in developing industrial cooperation and implementing bilateral projects.

The roundtable has also considered legal support for the conditions of Kazakhstani citizens’ movement and stay in the territory of Russia, changes of border checkpoints status, creation of a common model Environmental Code, ecology of landfills in Kazakhstan as well as the problems of water resources distribution including transboundary rivers.

During the meeting Dariga Nazarbayeva raised the issue on Kazakhstan’s coal supply to Russia and Ukraine. The Senate Speaker told about the introduction of restrictions on exporting goods from Russia and transiting the goods through its territory to Ukraine. She added that access to the Ukrainian market was closed for Kazakh enterprises.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev noted the importance of Dariga Nazarbayeva’s visit to the country. He emphasized that the ties between Russia and Kazakhstan are wide and deep.

D. Medvedev stressed that relevant instructions were given on all the topics discussed.