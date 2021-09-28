Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Dariga Nazarbayeva calls on creative intelligentsia to develop comics genre

    28 September 2021, 16:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nursultan Nazarbayev Foundation Director Dariga Nazarbayeva called on the creative intelligentsia of Kazakhstan to take an active part in the development of comics genre, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Pointing out that one of the main areas of the Foundation’s work is the development of the state language, Nazarbayeva said that the recent analysis has shown lack in quality products for children of preschool, school age and teenagers.

    «There is virtually no contemporary fairy tales, cartoons. There are no books, historic projects, films intended for the young generation,» said Nazarbayeva during the presentation of the new comics of Uly dala anyzdary (fairy tales of the Great Steppe) series based on national old legends, historic works.

    Calling on talented people to take an active part in the development of comics genre, Nazarbayeva noted a need for children’s cartoons, programs, festivals as well as investment to develop animation in the Kazakh language.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Culture Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Multifaceted cooperation with UNDP discussed at Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry
    Geopolitical tension and growing protectionism are changing global economy – Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    4 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    5 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League