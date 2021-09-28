Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Dariga Nazarbayeva calls on creative intelligentsia to develop comics genre

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 September 2021, 16:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nursultan Nazarbayev Foundation Director Dariga Nazarbayeva called on the creative intelligentsia of Kazakhstan to take an active part in the development of comics genre, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Pointing out that one of the main areas of the Foundation’s work is the development of the state language, Nazarbayeva said that the recent analysis has shown lack in quality products for children of preschool, school age and teenagers.

«There is virtually no contemporary fairy tales, cartoons. There are no books, historic projects, films intended for the young generation,» said Nazarbayeva during the presentation of the new comics of Uly dala anyzdary (fairy tales of the Great Steppe) series based on national old legends, historic works.

Calling on talented people to take an active part in the development of comics genre, Nazarbayeva noted a need for children’s cartoons, programs, festivals as well as investment to develop animation in the Kazakh language.


