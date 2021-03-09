Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Daniyar Yeleussinov up in updated IBF ratings

Adlet Seilkhanov
9 March 2021, 12:34
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The International Boxing Federation has released an updated edition of its rankings of boxers in all weight classes, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakh boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly moved up from fifth to fourth spot in the super middleweight division of the updated IBA ratings, behind Russian Evegeny Shvedenko (3rd). The rating’s first and second lines are vacant. Caleb Plant of the U.S. holds the IBF world champion title in super middleweight.

Kazakhstanis Meiirim Nursultanov, Zhanivek Alimkhanuly, and Kanat Islam retained their positions in the middleweight division of the ratings – ninth, 11th, and 14th, respectively. Patrick Wojcicki of Germany is ranked third. Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin is currently the IBF middleweight world champ.

Daniyar Yeleussinov landed eight spot of the IBF welterweight rating. The top 3 of the rating feature Kudratillo Abdukakhorov of Uzbekistan, Shawn Porter of the United States, and Sergei Lipinets of Russia. American Errol Spence Jr. is the IBF welterweight world champion title holder.

Batyrzhan Jukembayev is ranked 8th in the super lightweight class of the ratings by the IBF.


Kazakhstan   Boxing  
