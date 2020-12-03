Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Daniyar Yeleussinov rises towards top-10 IBF welterweight rankings

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
3 December 2020, 07:48
Daniyar Yeleussinov rises towards top-10 IBF welterweight rankings

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The International Boxing Federation has updated their rankings, with Kazakhstani professional boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov entering into top 10, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani professional boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov now ranks 9th in the IBF welterweight rankings after winning in the bout against Namibian Julius Indongo vie technical knockout.

American Errol Spence Jr. holds the IBF welterweight champion title. Uzbek boxer Kudratillo Abdukakhorov is in the first place of the rankings.

Recall, Kazakhstani Daniyar Yeleussinov claimed the vacant IBF Inter-Continental welterweight title with a TKO win over Namibian Julius Indongo (23-3, 12 КОs) in the second round.


Sport   Boxing  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy