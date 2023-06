FLORIDA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Daniyar Yeleussinov (9-0, 5 КО) held his 10th bout as a pro to win his first pro title in the light-welterweight, Sports.kz reports.

Yeleussinov defeated former unified light-welterweight world champion Julius Indongo (23-2, 12 КО) by a technical knockout in the second round.