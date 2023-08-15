Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Danish rider Anthon Charmig joins Astana Qazaqstan Team

    15 August 2023, 15:44

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 25-year-old Danish rider Anthon Charmig is going to join Astana Qazaqstan Team for the following two seasons of 2024 and 2025.

    «It’s a very exciting step for me to join Astana Qazaqstan Team from the next year. When the team showed its interest in me very early in the season, we had some talks, and the management presented their plan for me and for the team as a whole. It felt like it is the right place for me to continue to develop, and now I am confident that I will join Astana. I am ready to provide my help to the leaders, but also to get the chance to chase some personal results. The team has a great history of developing and succeeding with Danish riders, and I am looking forward to hopefully be the next one, as well as get to work with the experienced staff and riders in the team», – said Anthon Charmig.

    Anthon Charmig is young and very promising climber, who can both, fighting for a win for himself and helping the leaders. His first big result came back in 2020 when he took the silver medal in the road race at the Under 23 European Championships. He turned pro in 2022, immediately showing a great potential with a solid stage win and the best young rider jersey at the Tour of Oman, Kazinform learnt from the Team’s press service.

    With a second place in the Sazka Tour and several Top-10 results at the Tour of Oman (5th place), Saudi Tour (7th place), Tour de Hongrie (9th place) and Tour of Denmark (10th) place in his first year as a pro Anthon proved to have a strong potential as a GC rider too.

    This year Anthon Charmig rode the Tour de France for the first time.

    «Anthon is very interesting rider, and I am curious about his potential progress in cycling. He had a strong start of his professional career and I hope that in our team he will keep on growing in the same way. So far Anthon showed he can be really good in the small stage races, but also, he already has a Tour de France experience, so we can consider him as a helper for the leaders in the Grand Tours. So, I believe, this signing could bring our team some more strengthen in the mountains and stage races», – said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport Kazakhstan Cycling
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Kulambayeva propels to Open delle Puglie semis
    European Qualifiers 2024: Qazsport to broadcast live Kazakhstan vs Finland match
    Kazakhstani Anna Danilina slides into US Open 2023 finals
    Kazakhstani Kukushkin wins first-round match at Challenger Seville
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    2 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    3 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    4 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights
    5 Foreign Minister Vassilenko receives credentials from newly appointed Czech Ambassador