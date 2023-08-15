Danish rider Anthon Charmig joins Astana Qazaqstan Team

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 25-year-old Danish rider Anthon Charmig is going to join Astana Qazaqstan Team for the following two seasons of 2024 and 2025.

«It’s a very exciting step for me to join Astana Qazaqstan Team from the next year. When the team showed its interest in me very early in the season, we had some talks, and the management presented their plan for me and for the team as a whole. It felt like it is the right place for me to continue to develop, and now I am confident that I will join Astana. I am ready to provide my help to the leaders, but also to get the chance to chase some personal results. The team has a great history of developing and succeeding with Danish riders, and I am looking forward to hopefully be the next one, as well as get to work with the experienced staff and riders in the team», – said Anthon Charmig.

Anthon Charmig is young and very promising climber, who can both, fighting for a win for himself and helping the leaders. His first big result came back in 2020 when he took the silver medal in the road race at the Under 23 European Championships. He turned pro in 2022, immediately showing a great potential with a solid stage win and the best young rider jersey at the Tour of Oman, Kazinform learnt from the Team’s press service.

With a second place in the Sazka Tour and several Top-10 results at the Tour of Oman (5th place), Saudi Tour (7th place), Tour de Hongrie (9th place) and Tour of Denmark (10th) place in his first year as a pro Anthon proved to have a strong potential as a GC rider too.

This year Anthon Charmig rode the Tour de France for the first time.

«Anthon is very interesting rider, and I am curious about his potential progress in cycling. He had a strong start of his professional career and I hope that in our team he will keep on growing in the same way. So far Anthon showed he can be really good in the small stage races, but also, he already has a Tour de France experience, so we can consider him as a helper for the leaders in the Grand Tours. So, I believe, this signing could bring our team some more strengthen in the mountains and stage races», – said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of Astana Qazaqstan Team.