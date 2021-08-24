Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Danilova of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of Cleveland Championships doubles

    24 August 2021, 14:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Anna Danilova of Kazakhstan paired with Lidziya Morozova of Belarus has advanced to the quarterfinal of the Cleveland Championships, a WTA 250 event, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    In the doubles match Danilova and Morozova defeated Hsu Chieh-yu of Taiwan and Jessy Rompies of Indonesia 6-3, 7-5. The Kazakh-Belarusian tandem made two double faults against six made by their opponents, and saved four break points of six.

    Danilova and Morozova are to take on Japanese Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama in the quarterfinal.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches final of ITF doubles tournament in Tehran
    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
    Kazakhstan claims gold at Asian Road Cycling Championships
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana