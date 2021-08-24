Danilova of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of Cleveland Championships doubles

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Anna Danilova of Kazakhstan paired with Lidziya Morozova of Belarus has advanced to the quarterfinal of the Cleveland Championships, a WTA 250 event, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In the doubles match Danilova and Morozova defeated Hsu Chieh-yu of Taiwan and Jessy Rompies of Indonesia 6-3, 7-5. The Kazakh-Belarusian tandem made two double faults against six made by their opponents, and saved four break points of six.

Danilova and Morozova are to take on Japanese Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama in the quarterfinal.