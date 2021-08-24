Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Danilova of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of Cleveland Championships doubles

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 August 2021, 14:16
Danilova of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of Cleveland Championships doubles

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Anna Danilova of Kazakhstan paired with Lidziya Morozova of Belarus has advanced to the quarterfinal of the Cleveland Championships, a WTA 250 event, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

In the doubles match Danilova and Morozova defeated Hsu Chieh-yu of Taiwan and Jessy Rompies of Indonesia 6-3, 7-5. The Kazakh-Belarusian tandem made two double faults against six made by their opponents, and saved four break points of six.

Danilova and Morozova are to take on Japanese Ena Shibahara and Shuko Aoyama in the quarterfinal.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year