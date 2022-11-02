Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Danilina wins at the start of WTA Finals Fort-Worth

2 November 2022, 10:54
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Leader of the national women’s team, world No 12 Anna Danilina celebrates her debut win at the first in her career WTA Finals tournament being held in Fort-Worth (U.S.), Kazinform learned from the National Tennis Federation.

In a group stage match, Danilina paired with Brazilian Haddad Maia defeated Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada) – Giuliana Olmos (Mexico) duo with the score 7:5, 6:0.

Photo: ktf.kz




