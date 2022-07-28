Go to the main site
    • Danilina wins at the start at WTA Poland Open

    28 July 2022 08:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Anna Danilina debuted in women’s doubles at BNP Paribas Poland Open in Warsaw, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    In a duo with German Anna-Lena Friedsam, Danilina beat Dutch/Australian duo Arianne Hartono- Olivia Tjandramulia.

    The first-round match held on a clay court lasted for 1 hour and 18 minutes and ended with the score 6:3, 1:6, 10:6.

    During the match the Kazakh-German duo hit one ace, made two double faults, and won five points and two games in a row.

    Anna Danilina stands 19th in WTA Doubles Rankings.

    Photo: sports.kz

