Danilina upset in Wimbledon 2023 quarterfinals

ASTANA. KAZINFOTRM Kazakhstani Anna Danilina lost in quarterfinals of the Wimbledon 2023 mixed doubles, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

In a duo with French player Nicolas Mahut, she was defeated by Mate Pavić (Croatia)/ Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukraine) tandem in two sets 3:6, 4:6.

The game lasted for one hour and 11 minutes.

Danilina stands now 24th in the WTA doubles rankings, which is the best result among Kazakhstan’s female tennis players.