Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 448.31 eur/kzt 484.22

    rub/kzt 5.62 cny/kzt 64.03
Weather:
Astana+22+24℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Danilina, Putintseva off to a good start in Morocco

    23 May 2023, 10:32

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan paired with Hungarian Timea Babos strolled into the quarterfinal of the WTA’s Grand Prix Son Altesse Royale La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Rabat, Morocco, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The Kazakh-Hungarian duo edged out Czech Anastasia Detiuc and Venezuelan Andrea Gamiz in straight sets 7-6, 6-0.

    Another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva stunned Aya Elaoouni of Morocco 6-1, 6-4 in the first round. Next Putintseva will clash with French Leolia Jeanjean.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Silk Way TV Channel expands broadcasting in Azerbaijan
    Kazakhstan’s Bublik out of Gonet Geneva Open
    Kazakhstan wins last match at 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
    Large forest fire breaks out on Kazakh-Russian border in Abai region
    Popular
    1 India’s low-cost airline to launch flights to Kazakhstan
    2 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan-EU partnership and exhibition of Kazakh nuclear activist in Hiroshima
    3 Head of State greets Singapore President Halimah Yacob in Akorda
    4 Presidents of Kazakhstan, Singapore hold talks in Astana
    5 Kazakhstan, Singapore ink several documents