Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Danilina, Putintseva off to a good start in Morocco

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 May 2023, 10:32
Danilina, Putintseva off to a good start in Morocco Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan paired with Hungarian Timea Babos strolled into the quarterfinal of the WTA’s Grand Prix Son Altesse Royale La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Rabat, Morocco, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The Kazakh-Hungarian duo edged out Czech Anastasia Detiuc and Venezuelan Andrea Gamiz in straight sets 7-6, 6-0.

Another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva stunned Aya Elaoouni of Morocco 6-1, 6-4 in the first round. Next Putintseva will clash with French Leolia Jeanjean.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
India’s low-cost airline to launch flights to Kazakhstan
India’s low-cost airline to launch flights to Kazakhstan
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan-EU partnership and exhibition of Kazakh nuclear activist in Hiroshima
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan-EU partnership and exhibition of Kazakh nuclear activist in Hiroshima
Head of State greets Singapore President Halimah Yacob in Akorda
Head of State greets Singapore President Halimah Yacob in Akorda
Presidents of Kazakhstan, Singapore hold talks in Astana
Presidents of Kazakhstan, Singapore hold talks in Astana
Kazakhstan, Singapore ink several documents
Kazakhstan, Singapore ink several documents
Kazakhstan, Singapore to jointly develop Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
Kazakhstan, Singapore to jointly develop Trans-Caspian International Transport Route
Tokayev awards President Halimah Yacob of Singapore with 1st-degree Dostyk Order
Tokayev awards President Halimah Yacob of Singapore with 1st-degree Dostyk Order
Kazakhstan’s Bublik rises slightly in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan’s Bublik rises slightly in ATP rankings
Showers with thunderstorms to douse Kazakhstan
Showers with thunderstorms to douse Kazakhstan