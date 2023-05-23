Danilina, Putintseva off to a good start in Morocco

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan paired with Hungarian Timea Babos strolled into the quarterfinal of the WTA’s Grand Prix Son Altesse Royale La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Rabat, Morocco, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

The Kazakh-Hungarian duo edged out Czech Anastasia Detiuc and Venezuelan Andrea Gamiz in straight sets 7-6, 6-0.

Another Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva stunned Aya Elaoouni of Morocco 6-1, 6-4 in the first round. Next Putintseva will clash with French Leolia Jeanjean.