Danilina lost in WTA 250 Cleveland finals
28 August 2022 16:35

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No1 in women’s doubles Anna Danilina paired with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunić lost in the final match of the WTA 250 Tennis in the Land tournament in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., Kazinform learnt from the National Federation of Tennis.

The match between Danilina/Krunić duo and Nicole Melichar-Martinez (U.S.)/ Ellen Perez (Australia) ended with the score 5:7, 3:6.

Despite that, on Monday, the Kazakh tennis player will climb to the 19th position in the WTA doubles ranking.

Photo: ktf.kz


