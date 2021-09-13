Go to the main site
    Daniil Medvedev wins US Open Tennis Championship

    13 September 2021, 07:16

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Daniil Medvedev defeated Serb Novak Djokovic in the finals of the US Open Tennis Championships.

    The 25-year old Russian won with the score of 6:4, 6:4, 6:4, TASS reports.

    Medvedev is rated as World No. 2 in the ATP Rankings List and he is the winner of 12 ATP tournaments. He played in the Grand Slam final for the third time and won for the first time.

    Earlier, the Russian reached two Grand Slam finals (2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open).

    In 2019, Medvedev lost in the final of the US Open to the Spaniard Rafael Nadal, in February of this year he lost to Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open.

    Djokovic won three previous Grand Slam tournaments in 2021. In case of victory at the US Open, the Serb could have become the third winner of all four Grand Slam tournaments in men's singles in the history of tennis in one season.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport Russia World News Tennis
