Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Daneliya Tuleshova to compete in America’s Got Talent semi-finals

    20 August 2020, 10:58

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani young singer Daneliya Tuleshova advanced to the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova advanced to the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent show after obtaining enough votes of the audience on NBC website. The voting was limited to the US.

    Notably, Daneliya performed Harry Styles’ Sign of the Times in the quarterfinals of the show.

    «I just can't believe we got through to the next round. I am very grateful to you! I will do my best not to disappoint you in the semi-final. thank you for your votes!!!! love you all very much! and insanely happy,» Daneliya shared on her Instragram.

    The show’s participants are said to participate in press conferences and interviews with the US media.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Entertainment
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued