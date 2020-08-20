Daneliya Tuleshova to compete in America’s Got Talent semi-finals

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani young singer Daneliya Tuleshova advanced to the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova advanced to the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent show after obtaining enough votes of the audience on NBC website. The voting was limited to the US.

Notably, Daneliya performed Harry Styles’ Sign of the Times in the quarterfinals of the show.

«I just can't believe we got through to the next round. I am very grateful to you! I will do my best not to disappoint you in the semi-final. thank you for your votes!!!! love you all very much! and insanely happy,» Daneliya shared on her Instragram.

The show’s participants are said to participate in press conferences and interviews with the US media.



