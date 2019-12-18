Daneliya Tuleshova’s new music video released

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The long-awaited music video of young Kazakhstani talent Daneliya Tuleshova «Don’t Cha» went online, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the singer’s PR Director Tatyana Sinenko, the music video was shot at the Shaken Aimanov Kazakhstudio in October and all the works ended in November.

«The music video was premiered later than we planned, because we tried to make it special. We were very lucky with our team. They are great professionals. They believe there is no limit to perfection, and therefore verified every detail - light, sound and color correction. I am pleased with the result and I really hope that the viewers will like the music video too,» Daneliya shared her emotions.

As per the plot, Daneliya goes through a period of growing up. Like every teenager she faces various emotions, doubts and eventually chooses her own path.

The producer of the music video is Nursulu Sultanova and director is Marat Svoik.

«I have long had an idea to shoot a music video which would engage the best dancers of our country. And my dream came true in «Don’t Cha,» Marat Svoik says.

A group of professional dancers was involved in the music video shooting: Mirzo Mirzoyev, participant of the 4th season of the TNT Dancing project, Marat Yagfarov, president of the Funky Town youth organization, teachers and students of Funky Dance and Step Dance Club.