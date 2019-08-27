Daneliya Tuleshova’s music video about mother released in Kazakh

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Young Kazakh singer Daneliya Tuleshova announced the release of her new music video Mother in the Kazakh language, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The song authored by Kamila Dairova and composed by Ulykpan Zholdassov gathered more than hundreds of thousands of views since the day of its release.

«We have been searching for a song that would deeply affect each listener’s soul. I am grateful to my fate that gives me the opportunity to perform songs by such talented authors! And, of course, we worked hard to create this video. My mom, both grandmothers and my younger sister Amelie had a role in the video. I like the result! It turned out to be very touching and beautiful,» the singer noted.

The music video was shot in a suburb of Almaty, at the NOMAD Ethic Center and on Medeo.

The video will be premiered on GAKKU TV Channel and on digital platforms on August 27, 2019.