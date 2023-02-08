Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Daneliya Tuleshova returns to America’s Got Talent show

8 February 2023, 13:52
Daneliya Tuleshova returns to America’s Got Talent show

ALMATY. KAZINFORM 16-year-old Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova returned to the stage of America’s Got Talent show, Kazinform reports.

In the first round, she sang Duncan Laurence’s Arcade, stunning both the jury and audience.

Model Heidi Klum, who was among the jury members, highly evaluated Daneliya’s performance and said she would like to enjoy her voice a cappella.

«I thought it was stunning all the way around. You really do have an amazing talent. I wish we didn’t hear music at all, because I just want to listen to your beautiful voice a cappella. It is gorgeous, right?» Heidi Klum said.

Canadian comic actor Howie Mandel said Daneliya’s performance was phenomenal.

In 2020, Daneliya already participated in the popular America’s Got Talent show at the age of 14, when she reached the season 15 finals and lost. Her song of choice was Australian singer Sia's Alive.



Screen from video


