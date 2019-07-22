Daneliya Tuleshova releases new song in Kazakh

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Young Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova announced the release of a new song in Kazakh.

«My Friends, my long-awaited track«MAMA» is finally online. We worked hard on it for a very long time, reworkedit several times, And then, finally, it happened !!! This is a song about howmuch I love my Mom and dedicate to all Moms on earth, since every person hasonly one mother and needs to appreciate every moment spent with her!

I want to thank the wonderful man, the master of music,Lukhpan Zholdasov, the author of music, the incredible Kamila Dairova, whowrote surprisingly heartfelt words to the song, and by the way, Kamila is alsothe author of my Eurovision Junior contest song, Yerlan Bekchurin for themusical arrangement, and also my Vova Kotkov, who made mastering of the songand spent more than one sleepless night, bringing the song to the ideal and ofcourse my lovely Natasha, for all that she does for me,» sheposted on Instagram.

The songis available on the singer’s YouTube channel.