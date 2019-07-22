Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Daneliya Tuleshova releases new song in Kazakh

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
22 July 2019, 10:46
ALMATY. KAZINFORM Young Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova announced the release of a new song in Kazakh.

«My Friends, my long-awaited track «MAMA» is finally online. We worked hard on it for a very long time, reworked it several times, And then, finally, it happened !!! This is a song about how much I love my Mom and dedicate to all Moms on earth, since every person has only one mother and needs to appreciate every moment spent with her!

I want to thank the wonderful man, the master of music, Lukhpan Zholdasov, the author of music, the incredible Kamila Dairova, who wrote surprisingly heartfelt words to the song, and by the way, Kamila is also the author of my Eurovision Junior contest song, Yerlan Bekchurin for the musical arrangement, and also my Vova Kotkov, who made mastering of the song and spent more than one sleepless night, bringing the song to the ideal and of course my lovely Natasha, for all that she does for me,» she posted on Instagram.

The song is available on the singer’s YouTube channel.

