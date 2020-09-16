Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Entertainment

    Daneliya Tuleshova performs in America’s Got Talent semifinals

    16 September 2020, 10:58

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Young Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova performed in the semifinals of America’s Got Talent aired on NBC, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Daneliya performed in the semi-finals of the America’s Got Talent show with one of Jessie J’s hit song called Who you are.

    The finalists of the show will be revealed through online voting on the NBC website. Some participants may get additional points from jury members. The finalists of America’s Got Talent are said to be announced tomorrow.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Entertainment Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued