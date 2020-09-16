Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Daneliya Tuleshova performs in America’s Got Talent semifinals

Adlet Seilkhanov
16 September 2020, 10:58
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Young Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova performed in the semifinals of America’s Got Talent aired on NBC, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Daneliya performed in the semi-finals of the America’s Got Talent show with one of Jessie J’s hit song called Who you are.

The finalists of the show will be revealed through online voting on the NBC website. Some participants may get additional points from jury members. The finalists of America’s Got Talent are said to be announced tomorrow.


Entertainment   Kazakhstan  
