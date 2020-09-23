Daneliya Tuleshova performs in ‘AGT’ 2020 finals

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 14-year-old Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova sang Sia’s song Alive in the finals of the America’s Got Talent show, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Daneliya's PR director Tatyana Sinenko, viewers can vote for AGT finalists within a day to pick the winner who will be announced tomorrow.

The finals saw 10 acts, including 6 singers of different ages. The Kazakhstani stunned the viewers with her rendition of Sia’s song Alive.

Notably, Daneliya Tuleshova represents Kazakhstan in the 15th season of America’s Got Talent that started in late May.



