Daneliya Tuleshova makes it to America’s Got Talent final

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s young singer Daneliya Tuleshova has propelled into the America’s Got Talent final, Kazinform reports.

The 14-year-old Tuleshova won the hearts of the audience and viewers with her incredible rendition of Who You Are and they cast their votes for the talented kid. They voted via AGT Official App, Online and Xfinity X1 Set Top Box.

«A huge thank you to everybody who has been supporting me all this time. The next week will be the decisive one so that is a lot of things to do. I will do my best,» said Daneliya.

It is not clear what song the young talent from Kazakhstan will pick for the AGT final.

The America’s Got Talent Season 15 final is scheduled for September 22 and will be aired by NBC live.

Below you can watch Daneliya belting out Jessie J's hit song



