Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Entertainment

Daneliya Tuleshova makes it to America’s Got Talent final

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 September 2020, 09:47
Daneliya Tuleshova makes it to America’s Got Talent final

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s young singer Daneliya Tuleshova has propelled into the America’s Got Talent final, Kazinform reports.

The 14-year-old Tuleshova won the hearts of the audience and viewers with her incredible rendition of Who You Are and they cast their votes for the talented kid. They voted via AGT Official App, Online and Xfinity X1 Set Top Box.

«A huge thank you to everybody who has been supporting me all this time. The next week will be the decisive one so that is a lot of things to do. I will do my best,» said Daneliya.

It is not clear what song the young talent from Kazakhstan will pick for the AGT final.

The America’s Got Talent Season 15 final is scheduled for September 22 and will be aired by NBC live.

Below you can watch Daneliya belting out Jessie J's hit song Who You Are.


Entertainment   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible