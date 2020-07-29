Go to the main site
    Daneliya Tuleshova gets to third round of America's Got Talent show

    29 July 2020, 13:26

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Young Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova has managed to get through to the third round of the popular America's Got Talent project, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In the context of the pandemic and a great number of participants from different parts of the world, the second round was carried out in an online format.

    At the moment, the girl is preparing for the third round of the show. Information about the date and format of the event is not available yet.

    As you remember, at the end of May the first episode with the participation of Kazakh singer Daneliya Tuleshova appeared on the official channel of America's Got Talent show. The audience and the jury admired the young star's talent and gave her standing ovation.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Culture Celebrities Kazakhstan
