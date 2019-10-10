Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Daneliya Tuleshova became Kazakhstan UNESCO Clubs Envoy

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
10 October 2019, 10:28
Daneliya Tuleshova became Kazakhstan UNESCO Clubs Envoy

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Young Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova was awarded the status of Kazakhstan UNESCO Clubs Envoy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the singer’s PR Director Tatyana Sinenko, a badge and a certificate of the UNESCO Clubs Envoy was awarded to Daneliya at the reporting conference of the UNESCO Clubs Federation in Kazakhstan.

«I share the ideals of the Organization and with all my heart I wish more understanding and kindness to the world. This is the main thing each person should strive for. I believe in the power of art and as a recipient of such a high status, I believe that I will be able to attract my peers’ attention and raise their interest in participation of cultural and creative education programme,» Daneliya Tuleshova said.

The UNESCO Clubs Movement was established in Japan in 1947 and unites more than 100 countries of the world. Kazakhstan National Federation of the UNESCO Clubs was founded in April 2009. Over the years of joint work with the UNESCO Clubs, more than 550 various projects and youth programmes with the participation of 55,000 people from 35 countries have been implemented. There are 136 UNESCO Clubs in Kazakhstan which unite more than 9,000 members in all the regions.

Celebrities   UNESCO  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital