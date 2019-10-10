Daneliya Tuleshova became Kazakhstan UNESCO Clubs Envoy

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Young Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova was awarded the status of Kazakhstan UNESCO Clubs Envoy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the singer’s PR Director Tatyana Sinenko, a badge and a certificate of the UNESCO Clubs Envoy was awarded to Daneliya at the reporting conference of the UNESCO Clubs Federation in Kazakhstan.

«I share the ideals of the Organization and with all my heart I wish more understanding and kindness to the world. This is the main thing each person should strive for. I believe in the power of art and as a recipient of such a high status, I believe that I will be able to attract my peers’ attention and raise their interest in participation of cultural and creative education programme,» Daneliya Tuleshova said.

The UNESCO Clubs Movement was established in Japan in 1947 and unites more than 100 countries of the world. Kazakhstan National Federation of the UNESCO Clubs was founded in April 2009. Over the years of joint work with the UNESCO Clubs, more than 550 various projects and youth programmes with the participation of 55,000 people from 35 countries have been implemented. There are 136 UNESCO Clubs in Kazakhstan which unite more than 9,000 members in all the regions.