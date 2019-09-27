Go to the main site
    Daneliya Tuleshova became first child awarded with Eurasian Prize

    27 September 2019, 10:35

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Young Kazakhstani talent Daneliya Tuleshova was named the laureate of the Eurasian Prize and received an award in «Vocal» nomination.

    The 13-year-old singer became the first child awarded with the international prize of the Eurasian Creative Union in the field of Art, Literature, Science, Sport and Socially Significant Achievements.

    «Today I was named the laureate of the Eurasian International Prize. I would like to thank the organizers,» she posted in her Instagram account.

    Among the laureates are the workers of art and leaders of public movements, such as Bulat Ayukhanov, Zarina Altynbayeva, Yerkesh Shakeyev, Dossym Satpayev, Sergey Shabunin and others.

    The Eurasian Prize was established in 2013 by the Eurasian Creative Union in the field of Art, Literature, Science, Sport and Socially Significant Achievements.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Culture Celebrities Youth of Kazakhstan
