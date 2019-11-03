Go to the main site
    Danelia Tuleshova becomes Kazakhstan’s tourism ambassador

    3 November 2019, 10:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Danelia Tuleshova became a tourism ambassador of Kazakhstan to officially promote the country’s tourism in the international arena, Kazakh Tourism press service informs.

    The ceremony was held as part of the ZhasStar festival in Nur-Sultan initiated under the Year of Youth.

    Deputy CEO at Kazakh Tourism National Company JSC Yerkebulan Khassenov noted that Danelia Tuleshova, aged only 13, has already made significant contribution to promotion of Kazakhstan’s tourism.

    «The Ozine sen (Believe in Yourself) music video made at the Charyn canyon is the vivid example. Through the Tourism Ambassadors program Kazakhstan attracts leaders from different spheres to attract youth attention to the country’s great nature, to invite them to travel across the country and to be proud of it,» he said addressing those gathered.

    The program was launched last year. Famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen was the first to become the tourism ambassador of Kazakhstan. Later on well-known Kazakh cosmonaut Talgat Mussabayev, Russian cosmonauts, world boxing champion Sadriddin Akhmedov, founder of IndyGuide travel portal Atahan Tosun joined him.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

