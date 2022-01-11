Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Zhambyl region

Damage from riots in Taraz surpasses 7bln tenge

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
11 January 2022, 20:36
Damage from riots in Taraz surpasses 7bln tenge

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – The situation in Zhambyl region is stable following mass riots in some regions of Kazakhstan, the regional emergency response center said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The center confirmed that over 200 law enforcement agents were injured as a result of unrest in the regional center. About 2,000 people took part in mass disturbances. 287 people sustained various injured and 42 people were hospitalized.

Most of the rioters are young people aged 17-25. The police detained 295 suspects.

Six administrative buildings, including the police department, the regional administration’s office and the Nur Otan Party’s office, were raided and damaged as a result of unrest.

A special commission announced that the approximate damage to business from unrest in Taraz is tentatively estimated at 7,6 bln tenge.

The regional emergency response center said healthcare facilities, grocery stores, and markets operate routinely. There is no shortage of food and pharmaceuticals.

Over 6,000 law enforcement agents and military personnel ensure public order in the region.

The state of emergency was imposed in Zhambyl region. The curfew is in effect from 23:00 pm till 7:00 am.


Zhambyl region    Kazakhstan   2022 state of emergency   Taraz  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA